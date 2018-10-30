Corr competes at state cross country meet

By Missy Klatt

WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Sophomore Nathan Corr of Boyceville competed in his first WIAA state cross country meet this past Saturday, October 27th at the Ridges Golf course in Wisconsin Rapids.

At race time, the earlier rain had subsided to just a slight drizzle and Nathan completed the five kilometer course in 74th place with a time of 18:05.2, just two seconds longer than his personal best time.

[emember_protected] In response to his first experience at state, Nathan said that the race was more competitive than his usual races.

Asked if he enjoyed the experience, he responded with a yes and with a big smile he stated that he wanted to come back next year.

Similarly, Coach Corey Day was nothing but smiles after the race. He praised Nathan saying “Nathan had a good race. He finished right ahead of the Augusta kid, the kid that beat him last weekend, so I just feel like he ran right where he’s capable of running.

Day went on to say, “He was about two seconds off from his PR on a tough course and it looked like he ran well just by who he was with. When I saw him, he was really pushing up and down these hills. It was a great experience.”

David Vannucchi from Onalaska Luther was the winner of the boys’ division three race with a time of 15:43.9. He was followed by Adam Rzentkowski of Rosholt (16:15.2) and Issac Wegner from Durand (16:18.1). In the team competition, Aquinas of LaCrosse took top honors with a score of 90.

The winner from the Boyceville sectional, McDonell Central came in 8th while runner up Clear Lake finished the competition in 14th place.

With no seniors the Bulldog boys’ cross country team looks to improve next year with the goal to send not only Nathan back to state but have some of his team mates join him. [/emember_protected]