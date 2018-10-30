Boyceville middle school football finishes season undefeated

The 2018 Boyceville Middle School football team finished the season undefeated with a record of 6-0.

The boys started practice in late August and wrapped up their season on October 16th in Elmwood.

The team consisted of eight 8th graders and fifteen 7th graders. Throughout the season, they played combined 7th/8th grade games and some stand alone 7th grade games.

The Bulldogs’ middle school football team outscored their opponents by a combined score of 220-76 this year. In the final two games of the season, Boyceville shut out its opponents.

“The team played with a lot of passion, heart, and pride, said head coach Brian Roemhild.

Members of the team were: Simon Evenson, Frank Fetzer, Caden Wold, Wyatt Sell, Chase Hollister, Paul Kurschner, Zach Kersten, Jack Phillips, Rodney Jain, Reid Fenton, Devin Halama, Braden Roemhild, Nick Olson, Treylin Thorson, Mason Bowell, Taheton Downey, Peter Wheeldon, Parker Coombs, Connor Gilipan, Justin Anderson, Sebastian Nielson, Jacob Wheeler and Grant Kaiser.

Coaches were: Brian Roemhild, Michael Roemhild, Jamie Olson and Steve Olson.