Boyceville sophomore Nathan Corr to run at State

By Missy Klatt

BOYCEVILLE – Boyceville sophomore Nathan Corr proved he has what it takes to compete with the big boys as he qualified for the WIAA State Cross Country meet being held in Wisconsin Rapids this coming Saturday, October 27th.

Nathan lead his Bulldogs boys’ team to a seventh-place finish in the WIAA Division 3 sectional meet held at the Tiffany Creek Elementary cross country course in Boyceville this past Saturday, October 20.

Nathan finished eighth overall with a personal best time of 18:03.9.

“He ran his heart out” commented a smiling Corey Day, Boyceville’s head coach.

“He is a tireless worker and he is very mentally tough. All week I talked about how I was hoping it was adverse conditions because it favors Nathan’s mental toughness. It was blowing wind and cold. Nathan executed the plan and will have his first taste of state competition,” added Day.

The rest of the boys’ team also performed well despite the cold and windy conditions.

Steven Rasmussen ran the course in 18:45.3 to take the 18th spot overall and second for the team. Cade Klefstad was 44th with Brian Johnson just five spots behind in the 49th position. Kaiden Standaert was 52nd and the Chich twins, Nathaniel and Samuel were 60th and 75th respectively. “The boys’ team ran well capping off a fun season. We did not have any seniors so this group can improve a lot by next year,” stated Day.

Trevor Lamirande of St. Croix Falls (17:25.7) and Owen-Withee senior Jacob Seidel (17:34.4) were the top two place winners for the boys while Chippewa Falls McDonell Central won the boys’ team title with 36 points and Clear Lake came in second with 101 points.

The other individual state qualifiers for the boys were juniors Aaron Dorf of August and Andrew Schlitz of Eau Claire Regis.

The three girls that have been running for the Bulldogs this year finished the race in their usual order with junior Noelle Wheeldon coming in first for the Dawgs followed by Rachel Becker and Ade Harpil.

Noelle was the 51st runner to cross the finish line with a time of 25:09.9 while Rachel and Ade were 75th and 78th respectively.

Despite the low number of girls competing, coach Day remains positive for the future.

“The girls had one senior and we have a great group of 8th graders to field a team next year,” commented Day.

With only eight complete teams for the girls, Glenwood City took top honors with 40 points, followed by McDonell Central in second at 63 points.

Both teams will be heading to the state competition along with the five individuals who qualified: individual winner Lana Blumer of Chetek-Weyerhaeuser who set a course record of 19:55.1; Carolyn Schult from Augusta; Anna Klein, St. Croix Falls; Orianna Lebal, Lake Holcombe and Natalie Kreier, Clear Lake.

Corr will hit the course running at 12:35 p.m. Saturday, October 27th in Wisconsin Rapids. Best of luck, Nathan!

WIAA SECTIONAL RESULTS:

BOYCEVILLE BOYS: 8. Corr 18:03.9, 18. Rasmussen 18:45.3, 44. Klefstad 19:38.8, 49. Johnson 19:44.7, 52. Standaert 19:47.2, 60. N. Chich 20:02.4, 75. S. Chich 20:44.7.

TEAM SCORES: 1. McDonell Central 36, 2. Clear Lake 101, 3. Augusta 104, 4. Colfax 142, 5. Spring Valley 144, 6. St. Croix Falls 156, 7. Boyceville 161, 8. EC Immanuel Lutheran 182, 9. Fall Creek 198, 10. Glenwood City 252, 11. Regis 291, 12. Cadott 323, 13. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 373, 14. Elmwood/Plum City 377, 15. Thorp 396.

BOYCEVILLE GIRLS: 51. Wheeldon 25:09.9, 75. Becker 28:17.0, 78. Harpil 31:26.0.

TEAM SCORES: 1. Glenwood City 40, 2. McDonell Central 63, 3. Colfax 88, 4. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 111, 5. St. Croix Falls 114, 6. Regis 139, 7. Thorp 146, 8. Spring Valley 180.