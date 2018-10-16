Bulldogs end football season with loss to Cadott Hornets

By Amber Hayden

BOYCEVILLE — The Bulldogs solid start in last Friday’s football finale, unfortunately did not have an equally strong finish for the home team.

Trailing just 8-0 after the first 12 minutes of play and 20-6 at halftime, Boyceville surrendered 30 second-half points to the Cadott Hornets en route to losing the October 12 non-conference contest by a 50-14 score at Evenson Field.

[emember_protected] The loss was the Bulldogs’ ninth of the season as they finished winless with an 0-9 overall record and an 0-6 mark in Dunn-St. Croix Conference. This is the fourth straight losing season for the Bulldogs who last made the playoffs back in 2014 and finished that season 7-3 after a level one loss to Marathon.

“In the first half we started strong. We held them on their (Cadott) first couple drives but we just couldn’t generate any offense,” explained head coach Jordan Anderson. “We went into half time down 20-6 and we felt confident that we could come back.”

But Boyceville didn’t.

Instead, the Hornets reeled off 30 unanswered points before the Bulldogs finally found the end zone again late in the fourth.

Boyceville’s quarterback Conner Sempf had a solid night for the Bulldogs throwing 15 completions for 222 yards and both Bulldogs’ touchdowns. Trevor Hollister went 2-for-2 for 16 yards behind center.

Brendan Sempf took charge on receptions with six catches for 125 yards and a touchdown for the Bulldogs and Bailey Danovsky tacked on three catches for 104 yards and the other touchdown.

Ty Gundlach led the way for the offense in rushing yards putting up 65 yards in 15 carries against Cadott, Jaden Reisemer made his way downfield for 20 yards in two carries and Brendan Sempf carried the ball for 15 yards on half a dozen tries.

“Our offense stalled at crucial times and our defense had them on fourth down numerous times and couldn’t quite make the stands to get the ball back,” stated Anderson.

Coach Anderson thanked seniors, parents and fans for the continued support they have given throughout the season.

“Although we didn’t have a win in the win column this season there were a lot of battles that we won,” Anderson said, “I’m proud of each and everyone of our kids this season for battling as each week brought on new adversity and we continued to get through them.”

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

Passing (att-comp-yds-int): BV (21-17-238) T. Hollister 2-2-16, C. Sempf 19-15-222.

Rushing (att-yds): BV (27-106) T. Hollister 4-6, B. Sempf 6-15, T. Gundlach 15-65, J. Reisemer 2-20.

Receiving (rec-yds): BV (17-238) B. Sempf 6-125, B. Nye 1-16, B. Danovsky 3-104, J. Reisemer 3-3. [/emember_protected]