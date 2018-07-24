School supplies to be collected at local WESTconsin Credit Union offices

WESTERN WI—WESTconsin Credit Union is collecting school supplies and monetary donations for families in need, August 1-11. Donations can be made at any WESTconsin Credit Union location and online at westconsincu.org. All proceeds will be delivered by WESTconsin Staff to local schools and organizations for distribution.

• Altoona Office | Altoona Compassion Coalition

• Amery Office | School District of Amery

• Baldwin Office | Baldwin-Woodville Area School District

• Barron Office | Barron Area School District

• Chippewa Falls Office | Lake Wissota Lions Club “Stuff the Bus”

• Eau Claire Office | Boys and Girls Club of the Greater Chippewa Valley

• Ellsworth Office | Ellsworth High School

• Hudson Office | The Sharing Tree

• Menomonie East Office | River Heights Elementary

• Menomonie Downtown Office | Downsville Elementary

• Menomonie North Office | Knapp Elementary

• New Richmond Office | St. Mary School and New Richmond School District

• Prescott Office | Prescott School District

• River Falls Office | School District of River Falls

• Spring Valley Office | Spring Valley Area Food Pantry

All items will be accepted along with monetary donations. This year marks the tenth annual school supply drive in which WESTconsin has been involved. Last year, the drive as a whole raised $1,237.52 and collected over 5,000 supplies.