Do you dance, sing, or play an instrument? If yes, you’ll want to enter the Pierce County Fair Talent Show taking place at the fairgrounds on Thursday, August 9th at 6:30 p.m.

The Pierce County Fair is seeking amateur entertainers. All types of talent are encouraged including vocal, instrumental, dramatic readings, skits and dance. We welcome residents of St. Croix County to compete in our talent show as well.

[emember_protected] There will be two divisions in each competition. The junior division is for those entering eighth grade and under and the senior division includes contestants entering the ninth grade through adult. The preliminary contests will be held in the Picnic Shelter on Thursday evening, August 9th starting at 6:30 p.m. There will be four town categories – 1) River Falls & St. Croix County, 2) Spring Valley/Elmwood/Plum City, 3) Prescott and 4) Ellsworth/Maiden Rock/Bay City/Hager City. First and second places will be awarded in each division from each town category, and each participant will receive a participation ribbon. First place will advance to the finals held on Saturday, August 11th at 11:00 a.m. In the finals, cash prizes of $125 and $50 will be awarded to the first and second place winners in each division.

Please contact the local coordinator if you are interested in participating or would like more information. Town coordinators are: Spring Valley/Elmwood/Plum City, River Falls and St. Croix County, contact Peg Krasin @ 715-425-2670; Prescott, contact Courtney Lamb @ 651-324-4041; or Ellsworth/Maiden Rock/Hager City/Bay City, contact Maggie Jungmann @ 715-821-5003. Deadline to enter is Friday, August 3th, so enter now.

All towns will compete consecutively starting with River Falls, SV/Elm/PC, St. Croix Co., Prescott then ending with Ellsworth/MR/HC/BC. There will not be specific scheduled times for each town like in the past. So be sure to come at 6:30 p.m. sharp so you don’t miss your favorite act.

So if you can sing, dance, recite poetry, juggle, or do magic, come surprise, entertain and astound us with your talents. The talent at the Pierce County Fair is outstanding.

The Pierce County Fair is your one stop shop for non-stop fun! August 9-12th, 2018. “The All County Reunion” Visit our web-site at www.co.pierce.wi.us/fair/fair_main.php. Like us on Facebook at “Pierce County Fair and Fairground (WI)”. [/emember_protected]