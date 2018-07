Food distribution, sponsored by the Food Harvest Ministry, Inc., will be held Saturday, July 21, 2018 at the United Methodist Church, 804 St. John Street, Boyceville, from 8-10 a.m.

If you are in need of food please bring bags or boxes to carry your food.

If you have any questions, or your church or organization would like to become involved, please call the Food Harvest Ministry at 715-643-2350.