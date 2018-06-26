West CAP accepting applications for Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program

West CAP will be accepting applications beginning July 1, 2018 through September 28, 2018 for the Pierce/St. Croix and Polk County Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program waiting lists.

[emember_protected] Applications must be in our office no later than 4:00pm on Friday, September 28, 2018. Late applications will not be accepted.

The Section 8 Housing Voucher Choice Program is a program of the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD). The purpose of the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program is to provide housing opportunities for low-income households.

Persons in the rental assistance program are required to pay a portion of their income for rent. The Section 8 Program pays the balance of the rent directly to the landlord.

To request your application please call West CAP, Inc. at 715-265-4271 or 800-606-9227 or visit the West CAP website at www.westcap.org. West CAP is an Equal Housing Opportunity Provider. [/emember_protected]