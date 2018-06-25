St. Croix County Fair Talent Show seeking participants

Whether you sing or dance, juggle or do magic, all types of amateur talent are invited to participate at the 2018 St. Croix County Fair Talent Show on Sunday, July 22.

[emember_protected] The competition begins at 1:15 p.m. on the Croix Court Stage with two divisions, Vocal and Non-Vocal. Each division has four age categories comprised of completed grades 3 and under; 4th to 6th; 7th to 9th, and 10th to 12th. Cash prizes of $50, $25, and $10 will be awarded for first, second, and third place winners in each division and age group. The winner of each division will be eligible to compete at the state level for up to $4000 in prize money during the Wisconsin State Fair Junior Amateur Talent Competition, held in West Allis, WI.

Pre-registration is required by July 1. Please contact Chuck Kruschke at 715-248-3214 or email him at kruschke@frontiernet.net with your registration or questions.

Participants must be a legal resident of Wisconsin. There is a maximum time limit of four minutes for each act. Equipment provided will be a sound system, microphone and keyboard, so if you need something special for your act please bring it with.

The St. Croix County Fair has outstanding talent and we want you to bring your dance, vocal, instrumental or variety act to our Talent Show. Join us for “There’s No Place Like the Fair” July 18-22 for non-stop fun. As always, admission to the St. Croix County Fair is FREE. Registration forms and rules can be found at www.stcroixcofair.com, just click on the link for talent show on the main. [/emember_protected]