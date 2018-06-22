ADRC to hold Transportation Coordination Plan meeting June 26

The ADRC of St. Croix County is conducting the five year (2019 – 2023) Locally Developed Coordinated Public Transit – Human Services Transportation Plan.

The meeting will be held Tuesday, June 26 at 1 p.m. at St. Croix County Services Center, 1752 Dorset Lane, Rms 171 & 172 in New Richmond, WI 54017.

Members of the public are invited to attend the meeting to share their thoughts about public transportation for seniors and persons with disabilities. The coordination plan will help improve public transportation for these groups. The plan is required by federal legislation under the FAST Act for the county to receive transportation grants through the 5310 federal program and the 85.21 state program.

Meeting facilities are accessible to the disabled. Please note that upon reasonable notice, efforts will be made to accommodate the needs of disabled individuals through appropriate aids and services. For information or to request this service, or if you are unable to attend the meeting and would like to provide input for the plan, please contact Brad Beckman at 715-381-4365 or brad.beckman@sccwi.gov.