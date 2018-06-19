Car catches shed on fire

TOWN OF SPRINGFIELD — A car burned last Friday morning in the Town of Springfield and caused the shed it was parked beside to also catch fire.

United Fire was dispatched to 698 State Road 128 shortly after 9:00 a.m. Friday, June 15 after a car and a shed the vehicle was parked next to caught fire.

Firefighters were able to quickly knock down the flames and limit the damage to the outside metal sheeting of the building according to United Fire-Baldwin Station Chief Gary Newton.

The vehicle, however, was a total loss.

Newton said that the fire was spotted and called in by workers from Western Ag Supply who were spreading fertilizer on a field adjacent to the shed.

Workers did not notice any fire or smoke when they arrived on the property but eventually saw the car in flames and called 9-1-1.

The shed and property are owned by Chad and Brad Webster and the car apparently belongs to one of the owners’ daughter.

According to Newton, the daughter had recently purchased the vehicle a week prior and had parked it next to the shed. The car had sat idle beside the shed before catching fire last Friday.

No cause for the fire has yet been determined.

Newton did note that there was no damage to any of the contents inside the building.

United Firefighters were on the scene for about an hour.

The St. Croix Sheriff's Office, the Wisconsin State Patrol and Baldwin EMS also responded to the scene.