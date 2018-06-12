Dunn County Genealogical Society celebrating 25th anniversary

MENOMONIE — The Dunn County Genealogical Society will be celebrating the organization’s 25th anniversary on Saturday, June 16, at the Rassbach Museum in Wakanda Park in Menomonie from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

DCGS meets the third Saturday every month at the Rassbach Museum except during August and December.

The Dunn County Historical Society has allowed DCGS to have a genealogy library space at the museum.

DCGS still has several charter members, said Sue Beety, DCGS secretary.

DCGS held a “cemetery crawl” May 19 that started at the Rassbach Museum and then traveled to Colfax. Members car-pooled to Colfax Evergreen Cemetery for a tour and then traveled to Holden Lutheran Church on county Highway M for a tour of the Holden cemetery and church, Beety said.

Beety noted that her grandfather was baptized at Holden Church in 1899.

Check out the Dunn County Genealogical Society’s Facebook page for more information.