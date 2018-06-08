Marian A. Formoe, age 82, of Boyceville, WI passed away Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at The Neighbors of Dunn County.

She was born Dec. 15, 1935 in Long Prairie, MN to Daniel and Susan (Wida) Sirotiak. She grew up in the Boyceville area and married her high school sweetheart, Vernon, on July 28, 1956. They farmed together in New Haven Township for 38 years. Marian served as a cook for the Boyceville School District for 43 years. She was known by the students as the “Lunch Lady.”

Marian enjoyed spending time with her family, being outdoors, gardening, and taking care of her chickens, dog and cats.

She is survived by her children; Craig (Sharon) Formoe, Janell (Thomas) Newcomb, grandchildren; Amy (Josh) Corr, Lori (Dru) Pelzel, and Jarod Newcomb, great–grandchildren; Rian and Nathan Corr, Owen, Asher and Ellery Pelzel, brother; Donald (Verna) Sirotiak, sisters; Lorraine Trulen, Doris Hanson, and Arlene (Robert) Pederson.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Vernon, parents Daniel and Susan Sirotiak, brother Leonard Sirotiak, and granddaughter Sarah Formoe.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, June 11, 2018 at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Boyceville with Pastor Curtis Brooks officiating. Burial will take place in West Akers Cemetery, Town of New Haven, Dunn County, WI. Visitation will be from 4:00- 7:00 p.m. Sunday, June 10, 2018 at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie and one hour prior to the service at the church on Monday.

