“The All County Reunion” is the 2018 Pierce County Fair theme

ELLSWORTH, WI – Pierce County Fair Manager Ann Webb, announces that this year’s fair schedule is set and will include a variety of activities that will appeal to fairgoers young and old alike. Mark your calendar now, as the Pierce County Fair will be August 9-12th starting with the pre-fair motocross on Friday, July 27th at 7:00 p.m. in the grandstands. Since there’s no better place than the Pierce County Fair to meet up with old friends and acquaintances, the 2018 theme has been selected as “The All County Reunion”. Come join us!

[emember_protected] Don’t let time get away from you as Open Class exhibit entries must be postmarked or received in the Fair Office by 4:30 p.m. June 22, 2018. An entry form can be obtained by calling the Fair Office at 715-273-6874 or on-line at www.co.pierce.wi.us/fair/fair_main.php on page 13 under the Fair book tab.

Don’t miss the pre-Fair high-flying, fast paced dirt bike and ATV motocross event. Local participants are welcome to race. Food & beer will be available on the grounds and in the beer garden.

The Beer Garden hours during the Fair have been set: Thursday – 4:00 to 10:00 pm, Friday and Saturday – 2:00 pm to midnight and Sunday – noon to 4:00 p.m. The beer garden area is located behind the midway on the west side of the grounds and also into the grandstand area. A selection of beer & wine will be available for purchase, including new selections. Karaoke will be offered within the Beer Garden on Friday and Saturday nights.

Thursday, the opening day of the Fair, will feature free chain saw carving demonstrations; David Malmberg, a comic ventriloquist, as well as, Kellen Marson, a comedy hypnotist. There is something for everyone during the day. The ever famous Pierce County Fair Talent Show will continue on Thursday night starting at 6:30 p.m. sharp. We are welcoming contestants from St. Croix County as well as all towns in Pierce County to perform in the contest. Register early by calling the Fair Office at 715-273-6874 or watch your favorite paper for details and be the winner of cash prize money.

A pull of a different sort, the pedal tractor pull, will be running on Thursday evening at 6:30 p.m. between the Seyforth Building and the Kenny Hines Memorial Building. This event is always a kid’s favorite and is very enjoyable for other fairgoers to watch. Six different age groups for each boys and girls from under age 4 through ages 12 are welcome to participate in this free event.

The grandstand schedule has been set for the 2018 Fair. The Gopher State Garden Tractor Pull will kick off the Fair on Thursday night starting at 6:30 pm. This is a free event to watch. We will be doubling the roar in the grandstands on Friday night with the combined Tractor and Truck Pull starting at 6:30 p.m. Come out to support your favorite red or green colored implement or truck manufacturer on Friday night. The ever famous Demo Derby will fill the grandstands to capacity on Saturday night. To top off the weekends activities, a free pony pull will be held on Sunday morning at 10:30 a.m. followed by the free horse pull at 12:30 p.m. Fun for all is guaranteed while attending any of these great grandstand events.

Friday at the Fair offers our 62 and better visitors a reduced priced admission of $2.00. Come enjoy this activity filled day featuring the Most Admired Senior Citizen presentation kicking off the morning, more chain saw carving, a ventriloquist, a comic magician and free “Kartoon” Caricatures during the day. We are excited about Six Appeal, an A Cappella vocal group who will be performing Friday night with two shows at 7:00 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Six Appeal recently won the Open International Contest of A Cappella Singers (A Cappella) held in Moscow, Russian, taking home the grand prize of 6.2 million rubles or over $100,000. U.S. dollars. We knew they were something special when we saw them perform at the Wisconsin Association of Fairs annual convention held this past January and now the world agrees so don’t miss this exciting act during the Fair.

Come back on Saturday for the Talent Show Finals at 11 a.m. and enjoy Frasier, a comic magician; and more hypnosis and caricatures throughout the day. Stick around for the ever requested and always enjoyable musical variety duo The Memories, who will be performing three shows in the evening at 7, 8 and 9:00 p.m. If smash up crash up is more your style, the Demo Derby in the grandstands is where you will want to be at 7:00 p.m.

The Fair will continue its “Salute to Veterans” with free admission to veterans on Sunday. Our hopes are that this weekend day will accommodate all veterans, old and young. The Veterans will lead a ceremony on Sunday in the picnic shelter at 11:30 a.m. Free readjustment counseling services will be provided to combat veterans by the La Crosse Veterans Center on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This free activity will be north of the Senior Citizens Building.

Also on Sunday, following the veterans ceremony, we will recognize the Century Farms and Sesquicentennial Farms in Pierce County for 2018. Don’t forget the free pony pull at 10:30 a.m. and the horse pull at 12:30 in the grandstands as well on Sunday.

Sunday’s featured musical act, Colleen Raye Family & Friends Variety Show, will be taking the stage at 12:30 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. A free bike drawing for children 9 and under, co-sponsored by the Pierce County Fair and Mr. Ed’s Magical Midway, will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday at the Picnic Shelter between Collen Raye’s shows. As in the past, the child must be present to win.

Don’t forget about all the great food options during the Fair. Come any day and enjoy the corn dogs, corn on the cob, grilled cheeseburgers, hot beef plates, mini-donuts, deep fried cheese curds, island noodles, pie and ice cream and the ever famous 4-H malts. We are welcoming a new food stand to the Fair in 2018. N8’s PL8’s (Nate’s Plates) from New Richmond will be offering signature grilled brisket sandwich, smoked pulled chicken, ribs, kabobs, variety of bacon and other yummy selections. Just follow your nose to the delicious grilled smoked smells in the heart of the midway area.

More Fair information can be obtained from our web-site at www.co.pierce.wi.us/fair/fair_main.php or by calling the Fair Office at 715-273-6874. “The All County Reunion” is the 2018 Pierce County Fair theme. Be entertained locally this summer, make this summer a “stay-cation” and stay local by attending the Pierce County Fair – August 9-12th. Like us on Facebook at “Pierce County Fair and Fairground (WI). [/emember_protected]