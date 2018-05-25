St. Croix County to host electronics collection

The St. Croix County Recycling program will be hosting an electronics collection on Saturday, June 2, 2018 at the St. Croix County Services Center in New Richmond (1752 Dorset Lane, New Richmond) from 9 am – 1 pm. This event offers the community an opportunity to safely recycle unwanted or unusable electronic devices. This event is open to all St. Croix County residents.

Accepted electronics include, but are not limited to, televisions, computers, laptops, printers, copiers, radios, telephones and treadmills. Fees for the event are listed below:

• TV (13” and smaller): $25

• TV (14-19”): $30

• TV (20-27”): $35

• TV (28” and larger): $55

• TV (Console): $55

• TV (Plasma/LCD 4-20”): $20

• TV (Plasma/LCD 21”+): $30

• Computer/Laptop: $15

• Monitor (CRT-up to 17”): $30

• Monitor (CRT 18” +): $35

• Printer (small): $15

• Printer (large/laser): $35

• Keyboard/Mouse: Free

• Cell Phone: Free

• Treadmill: $25

• Telephone: $3

• Vacuum Cleaner: $15

• VCR/DVD Player: $15

• CD Player: $15

Fees for this event are payable by cash only. No checks or debit/credit cards will be accepted.

For more information, please visit the St. Croix County recycling website at www.sccwi.gov/recycling or call the recycling specialist at 715-531-1907.