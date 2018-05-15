Veterans Memorial Brick Dedication Ceremony to be held June 14, 2018

The Dunn County Veterans Memorial Committee of Downtown Menomonie and the Community Foundation of Dunn County invite area residents to the 18th annual dedication of new bricks at the Dunn County Veterans Memorial at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 14, 2018.

The Veterans Memorial is located at the intersection of the Historic Second Street Corridor and Crescent Street in downtown Menomonie. This event will be held rain or shine with some seating and shade provided, although those attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

This annual program began on Flag Day, June 14, 2000 when the monument was unveiled and over 300 bricks were dedicated. The Veterans Memorial was created as Dunn County’s way of honoring men and women who had served their country in the military. The veterans honored are not required to be from Dunn County and service during war time is also not a requirement. The monument is a living memorial and each year new names are added.

This year a special group of bricks will be dedicated in honor of six Civil War and World War I Veterans interred at Dunn County Potter’s Field. Guest speakers Sofi Doane and Dave Williams will share more about their efforts to recognize these veterans during a free reception at the Mabel Tainter Center for the Arts Public Room immediately following the dedication. Refreshments provided.

The Dunn County Veteran's Memorial Committee of Downtown Menomonie is responsible for the memorial and programs relating to it. The Community Foundation of Dunn County coordinates the brick program and manages the Dunn County Veterans Memorial Endowment Fund. Additional information regarding veterans of Dunn County may be obtained at the Veterans Affairs Office.