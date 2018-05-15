National Poppy Day® is May 25

The poppy was made the official flower of the American Legion Auxiliary in 1921.

The simple red crepe paper poppy symbolizes the sacrifices that our veterans and active-duty military have made to make America safe.

American Legion Auxiliary Unit #168 of Glenwood City and Unit #330 of Wilson, will be distributing poppies now through Memorial Day, and ask for your support in this very important program. Funds raised are used to support veterans, military and their awareness about the poppy significance as a patriotic symbol that honors our veterans. We ask that you wear your poppy with pride, remember our fallen, and support our living heroes!!

Thank you,

ALA Units #168 and #330