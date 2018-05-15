Curry-Ainsworth to host Flag Day Retirement Ceremony June 10

GLENWOOD CITY – The Curry-Ainsworth American Legion Post 168 and Auxiliary will host its annual Flag Day and flag retirement ceremony on Sunday, June 10 at Glenwood City Community Center.

[emember_protected] Activities will begin at 11:30 a.m. with a brunch that is open to the public. The local legion will provide the meal with a free will donation being taken.

Curry-Ainsworth is also collecting torn and tattered or unserviceable flags (any flag that can not be flown with proper respect) for retirement. Flags may be turned in by calling Legion member Tom Aebly at 715-565-3130 prior to June 10, or they can be dropped off at the Glenwood City Community Center the day of the ceremony.

All collected flags will be properly retired at a ceremony following the brunch at 1 p.m. in the community center parking lot. The public is invited and welcomed to attend all events. [/emember_protected]