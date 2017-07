GLENWOOD CITY — America’s No. 1 sausage brand, Johnsonville Sausage, is bringing the World’s Largest Tailgate Party to town for the kickoff of the annual Rustic Lore Days celebration.

For the celebration of its 100 years of service to the area, Hiawatha National Bank is sponsoring the Big Taste Grill that will be arriving on Friday, September 8 for the annual Rustic Lore Kickoff dinner.