Woman chastises Village for not mowing drainage ditch

BOYCEVILLE — The Village Board heard a complaint from a local citizen about not mowing a drainage ditch located near the backyard of her residence.

“The drainage ditch in my back yard has not been mowed in four or five years,” Margie Sykora proclaimed to the board at its regular monthly meeting, July 10th.

Sykora claimed that the other side of the ditch had been cut by the village but not on her side. “How can you cut one side and not the other side?” she asked the board, continuing saying….“It depends on who you are.”