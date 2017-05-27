WISTAX Facts: Income tax credits can relieve property tax

Wisconsin’s two main tools for providing property tax relief are aids to local governments and credits applied directly to tax bills. But, a third tool often overlooked by taxpayers is income tax credits tied to property taxes. The state provides three such credits: property tax/rent credit, homestead credit, and farmland preservation credit. The first can be claimed by nearly all filers, while the last two are meant for low-income households and farmers, respectively.
