Wilson man pleads guilty to pair of felony charges

By Cara L. Dempski

MENOMONIE — A former Boyceville resident pleaded guilty to one count of burglary of a building or dwelling and one county of theft of movable property valued between $2,500 and $5,000 last Friday.

Zachary D. Morgan, age 32 of Wilson, entered his pleas during a December 15 hearing in front of Dunn County Circuit Court Judge Rod Smeltzer. The guilty pleas are in relation to an October 2015 burglary of a home in the Town of Tiffany and the November 2016 theft of items from a trailer in the Town of Stanton.