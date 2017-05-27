WIAA approves basketball shot clock starting with 2019-2020 season

By Cara L. Dempski

STEVENS POINT — Basketball players in the Class of 2020 and after will see a new challenge starting with the 2019-2020 season.

Members of the class of 2020 will be the first graduating class subjected to a shot clock after the WIAA Board of Control decided June 22 to implement a 35-second limit during varsity basketball games. At least one area coach believes the move will give good teams an advantage because it removes the ability for players to run time off the clock.