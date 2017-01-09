Viking boys sail to victory against Amery

By Cara L. Dempski

COLFAX — Colfax boys’ basketball coach Garrett Maas said the win was not pretty, but it was still a win.

The Vikings hosted Amery January 3 in a non-conference contest, just four days after losing to Eleva-Strum by a single point in double-overtime. Maas said he hoped the Colfax squad would use the loss in Strum as a springboard into the Tuesday game and it pulled off it’s third win of the season on a score of 59-52.