V. Steven Link, age 63 of Downing, WI died Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at Mayo Clinic Health System Red Cedar in Menomonie, WI.

Steven was born September 8, 1953 in New Richmond, WI to Vernon S. and Dorathy (Roettger) Link Sr. He graduated from Glenwood City High School. While attending school he started in his life long career in farming, at one point farming along side his brother. Steve married Irene Klatt on July 10, 1992 in Downing, WI. Steve was an avid Packer and Earnhardt fan and loved his John Deeres.

He will be remembered for always being there to help anyone at anytime.

Steve is preceded in death by his father Vernon.

Steve is survived by his wife; Irene Link of Downing, WI. Step son Randy Bongard of Menomonie, WI. Mother Dorathy Link of New Richmond, WI. Brothers; David Link of Downing, WI, Raymond (Amy) Link of Connorsville, WI. Greg (Cindy) Link of Menomonie, WI. Special niece Bathany Milnoski, nephews Adam (Sarah) Dodge of Woodville, WI. Jeremy (Christy) McDonough of Menomonie, WI and Bobby Dow. Special families Bob and Diane Carlson, Bob and Joan Ludtke and Jon and Kristen Ludtke and girls.

He is further survived by other relatives and friends.

Funeral services was held 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 14, 2017 at the Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City, WI. Burial was in the Mound Cemetery Downing, WI. Friends were able to call at the funeral home on Friday from 4 to 7 PM and one hour prior Saturday.