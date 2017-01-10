UW-Extension offering pork quality assurance certification class

UW-Extension will be hosting a Pork Quality Assurance certification class Wednesday January 18th, 2017, 2:00 PM, at the Ag Service & Education Center in Baldwin. We expect this training to be 2 to 2.5 hours long. Those who certified in 2014 will be asked to re-certify again in 2017. Historically we’ve held this training over the summer, but due to schedule changes we’re asking producers to certify this January. Thus, you may have not yet received notice from the National Pork Board for re-certification due to our schedule change.

