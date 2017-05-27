Tyler Krueger vaults to state silver

LACROSSE — Tyler Krueger saved his best effort for the final track and field meet of his prep career.

The Boyceville senior registered a personal best vault of 13’ 6” during the boys’ division 3 state pole vault competition held June 2 in LaCrosse.

The jump bettered Krueger’s previous high-water mark by six inches and led the three-time state qualifier to a second-place finish and the silver medal during the 122nd running of the WIAA State Track and Field Championships held last Friday and Saturday, June 2 and 3 in sweltering heat at UW-LaCrosse’s Veterans Memorial Field Sports Complex.