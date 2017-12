By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — Two Eau Claire who were arrested in connection with a burglary to a house destroyed by fire in the Town of Rock Creek failed to show up for court.

Michael A. Tenney, 33, and Ryan J. Weiss, 38, both listed in court records with a Vine Street address in Eau Claire, failed to appear for an initial appearance in Dunn County Circuit Court December 12 before Judge Rod Smeltzer.