MADISON, WI — A federal grand jury for the Western District of Wisconsin, setting in Madison returned an indictment against a Turtle Lake Woman on December 5th.

Deborah R. Marcellus, 63, is charged with seven counts of wire fraud and four counts of filing a false income tax return. The indictment alleges that she filed false tax returns for four years beginning in 2012, in which she under-reported her adjusted gross income.