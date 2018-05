The driver of a feed truck is in a Twin Cities hospital suffering from burns he received when the feed truck he was driving struck a high voltage power line.

The name of the driver has not been released as of press time on Tuesday.

The St. Croix County emergency center was notified at about 4:30 p.m. on Monday, May 7th of an accident in which a truck had pulled down a wire on the power line in the 29 hundred block of 150th Avenue in Glenwood Township.