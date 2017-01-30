Trial date set for Trempealeau County man charged in Boyceville counterfeiting/forgery case

By Cara L. Dempski

MENOMONIE — A Trempealeau County man is headed to trial for charges of forgery-uttering in a Boyceville counterfeiting ring first discovered in August 2016.

Juan Antonio Campos, age 33 of Independence, attended a January 26 arraignment regarding the charge and pled not guilty. He is scheduled for trial in front of Dunn County Circuit Court Judge James Peterson on April 4, 2017, at 8:30 a.m. If convicted, Campos could face penalties of up to six years in prison, a fine of up to $10,000, or both.