Toppers held off by Hornets, best Cardinals, lose to Pirates

By Cara L. Dempski

The Glenwood City boys’ basketball team started off last week with a last-second loss, but rebounded to pick up its first conference win, and second overall victory of the season, later in the week.

The Hilltoppers kicked off the first full week of December with a non-conference contest at home against the Cadott Hornets. The game seemed slow at halftime, with the score tied at 16, but the Toppers and Hornets roared out of the gate in the final 18 minutes.