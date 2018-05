By Shawn DeWitt

As the weather has warmed up, so to has the Glenwood City Golf team.

The Hilltoppers earned a pair of third-place finishes and a fourth in three Dunn-St. Croix conference meet last week.

Glenwood City came in third at Valley Golf Course in Mondovi April 30. After finishing fourth the next day, May 1, on their home course at Glen Hills, the Toppers stepped back into the third-place slot in a May 3 conference meet at the Spring Valley Golf Course.