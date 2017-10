By Cara L. Dempski

SPRING VALLEY — It does not appear the Glenwood City girls’ cross country team will tire of winning meets any time soon.

The Lady Hilltoppers nabbed another team win in Spring Valley last Thursday, September 28 after their top five runners finished in the top ten for a low team total of 22 points. The boys’ finished in the middle of the pack with 83 to take third place out of six teams.