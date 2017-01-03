Topper girls lose one, win one at Glenwood City Holiday Tournament

By Cara L. Dempski

GLENWOOD CITY — One season after going 21-2 overall, the Hilltopper girls’ basketball team found itself in unfamiliar territory. After a series of winning seasons, the Toppers had yet to win a game prior to the holiday break.

Things did not look good for the Lady Hilltoppers on the first night of the Glenwood City Holiday Tournament when they fell behind the Osceola Chieftains and never could catch up. Glenwood lost the December 29 game 42-33.

The Hilltoppers showed a little fighting spirit in their December 30 match-up with Ellsworth, and it paid off. Glenwood City won its first game of the season with a score of 52-51.