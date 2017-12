By Cara L. Dempski

SIREN — Last year, the Glenwood City boys’ basketball team did not win a game until the third week of the season, and then it was a 65-43 blowout over non-conference foe Clayton.

This year, the Hilltoppers wasted no time adding a W to the record. The squad went to Siren High School November 30, and walked away from the contest with a 53-42 conference win over the Dragons in their season opener.