By Cara L. Dempski

GLENWOOD CITY — According to the scoreboard, Glenwood City lost its last game before the holiday break to St. Croix Falls, 69-59.

Hilltoppers’ head coach Tristan Kittilson still called the match-up a moral win after watching his team chip away at a 12-point halftime deficit to pull within six points of the Saints in the closing minutes of the December 22 game.

The Glenwood City boys won the second half, scoring 34 points to beat out the Saints’ 32-point effort, but it still was not enough to come away with the overall victory.