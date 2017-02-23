Three Bulldogs win sectional championships, five headed to state wrestling tournament

INDEPENDENCE — Tournament time always seems to bring out the best in Boyceville’s wrestlers.

And this year’s sectional tournament was no different.

Five of the Bulldogs’ six sectional participants qualified for the state tournament while three -Brock Schlough, James Palmer and Garrett Joles – pocketed gold medals at the 2017 WIAA Division 3 Individual Wrestling Sectional held at Independence High School last Saturday, February 18.