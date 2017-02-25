Swanhild Clara “Swanee” Rasmussen, 93, of Friendsville, MD, died Monday, February 20, 2017, at Garrett Regional Medical Center, Oakland, MD.

Born January 12, 1924, in Sand Creek, WI, she was the daughter of the late Sophus and Clara (Sundby) Noer. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Carl Rasmussen.

Mrs. Rasmussen was a second grade school teacher and wrote the Creek News column in the Chetek Alert, the Bloomer Advance and The Colfax Messenger, all in Wisconsin. She attended Blooming Rose United Methodist Church, Friendsville and was a member of Independent Bible Church, Sand Creek, WI. Swanee graduated from Eau Claire Teachers College, Eau Claire, WI.

Swanee is survived by one daughter, Carol J. Squires and husband, John, Friendsville; two grandsons, Jeff Squires and wife, Betsy and Kevin Squires and wife, Cassi; six grandchildren, Grant, Jackson, Josh, Katelyn, Meka and Medina.

Friends will be received at the Blooming Rose United Methodist Church on Saturday, February 25, 2017 from 3-4 p.m. Services will follow in the church at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Tim Bittinger officiating. Cremation will follow after service, with burial taking place in Wisconsin.

Newman Funeral Homes, P.A., 943 Second Ave., Friendsville, MD, are in charge of arrangements.

