Strong places third, Toppers 17th at Northern Badger

RIVER FALLS — After putting a quartet of wrestlers on the Northern Badger medals podium the past two years, Glenwood City added two to that number this year.

And while six Hilltopper wrestlers garnered medals, including a bronze-medalist finish at 132 pounds by junior Carson Strong, the team’s best individual finish in four years, Glenwood City was not able to better last year’s 120.5 point, 13th overall placement or runner-up finish in the Division 3 or small school standings at the 32nd annual Northern Badger Wrestling Classic.

Although they came close.