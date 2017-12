GLENWOOD CITY — Once again Glenwood City found individual success at its annual, season-opening home tournament.

Three Hilltoppers finished with winning records at the 21st Annual John Timm Duals held at the high school last Saturday, December 2.

Senior Carson Strong and freshman Andrew Grant completed the six-team, dual style tournament with perfect 5-0 records while Brad senior Brad Kessler finished 4-1 in the tournament for a second consecutive year.