Still no word on Marshfield Clinic

By LeAnn R. Ralph

COLFAX — Colfax still does not know whether Marshfield Clinic plans to open a facility in the former Mayo Clinic location on High Street.

Lynn Niggemann, village administrator-clerk-treasurer, reported to the Colfax Village Board at the February 27 meeting that she had e-mailed Scott Polenz to find out if the Marshfield Clinic Board of Directors had made a decision about opening a clinic in Colfax but that she had not yet heard back from him.