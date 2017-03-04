Still no word on Marshfield Clinic
By LeAnn R. Ralph
COLFAX — Colfax still does not know whether Marshfield Clinic plans to open a facility in the former Mayo Clinic location on High Street.
Lynn Niggemann, village administrator-clerk-treasurer, reported to the Colfax Village Board at the February 27 meeting that she had e-mailed Scott Polenz to find out if the Marshfield Clinic Board of Directors had made a decision about opening a clinic in Colfax but that she had not yet heard back from him.
