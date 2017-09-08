State Wrestling Update: Preliminary Round

MADISON – Thursday evenings’ Division 3 preliminary round, that pitted second- and third-place sectional finishers against one another, of the 75th annual WIAA State Wrestling Championships was one of mixed results for area wrestlers.



Boyceville freshman Walker Retz opened the tournament with a 2:22 first pin over Tristen Mascarette of Florence/Niagara at 113 pounds.

Unfortunately, the other area wrestlers competing a bit later did not fare as well.

Two-time state qualifier, Boyceville senior Justin Malean, who placed sixth a year ago in the 170-pound weight class, came up short in the same class this year, losing a 4-2 decision to Travis Reinke of Kewaunee.

Glenwood City heavyweight Bryce Fayerweather, a first-time state competitor, was not able to make it out of the first period. The Toppers’ junior was pinned by Athens’ Tyson Sommer at 1:59.

Seven other wrestlers, five from Boyceville and two from Glenwood City, remain in the champion hunt. The Bulldogs’ Walker Retz (113), Brock Schlough (152), Trent Joles (182), Garrett Joles (195) and Noah Novotney (285) along with Hilltoppers’ Jacob Nadeau (120) and Carson Strong (126) will all compete in their respective quarterfinal matches which get underway at 11:15 a.m.