State Wrestling Update: Placement Round

MADISON – Four area wrestlers – two from Boyceville and two from Glenwood City – were chasing medals earlier today at the 75th annual WIAA State Wrestling Championship in Madison’s Kohl Center.

Just what color that medal would be was the question?

Glenwood City senior Carson Strong, competing in his first and only state meet, captured the bronze at D3, 126 pounds with a pair of Saturday wins. Boyceville freshman Trett Joles matched the effort and medal color, placing third in the D3, 182-pound class with a pair of powerful performances.

Fellow Boyceville freshman Walker Retz split his two match today to take fourth in the D3, 113-pound weight class.

Three-time state qualifier and two-time state placewinner, senior Jacob Nadeau of Glenwood City, came up short in his two bouts at 120 pounds to finish sixth.

All four will receive their medals on the awards podiums this evening following the conclusion of the the championship matches that begin at 5 p.m. in all three divisions.

The Division 3, 126-pound third-place match featured a pair of seniors, Glenwood City’s Carson Strong versus Caden Calabrese of Kenosha Christian Life.

Just two second into the match, Calabrese took Strong to the mat for a 2-0 advantage. The Topper wrestler broke free 10 seconds later only to have Calabrese take him down a second time for a 4-1 lead.

But Strong drew back to even with an escape and his own takedown, making it 4 all heading into the second period. In the two-minute frame, Strong took his first lead and would never relinquish it. Starting with a quick escape that gave him a 5-4 lead, Strong stretched his lead to three points, 7-4, after taking Calabrese to the mat with 45 ticks left in the middle stanza. The Christian Life wrestler cut his deficit to two after working loose near the end of the period.

Looking for a point or more, Calabrese chose to go down of the third and final period. Strong was equal to the task, keeping control of his opponent over the course of the final two minutes to preserve a 7-5 win and claim the bronze medal.

It not often that a wrestler gets an opportunity to avenge a heartbreaking loss suffered in the same tournament, but that very scenario does happen from time-to-time at the state meet.

It’s one that was afforded to the Bulldog’s Trett Joles.

24 hours after being knocked out of gold medal contention in the D3, 182 weight bracket, Joles came face-to-face once again with the wrestlers that did the dirty deed – Troy Klein, a junior from Lancaster.

Klein had caught Joles with a quick pin at the 1:37 mark of their quarterfinal match on Friday sending the Boyceville freshman into the consolation bracket.

As it turned out, Klein lost in that evening’s semifinal, setting the two on a collision course for a repeat performance.

Joles would exact his revenge.

A pair of first-period takedowns had Trett in front 4-1. Klein rallied to tie the match at four with an escape and takedown. Joles responded with the same combination for a 7-4 lead but Klein again came back to tie the match by the end of the second period.

Joles chose to take the down position to begin the third period. An illegal slam by Klein gave Joles a penalty point and the lead. In a quick series of moves, Joles broke free, scored a takedown that resulted in a match-ending pin at 4:27.

The fall gave Joles third place.

Walker Retz’ bid for bronze in his first state visit came up short.

Following a scoreless first period, Retz’ opponent, Fennimore sophomore Mason Lull, was able to turn him for three back points and the lead. Retz score his first points in the third period on an escape but Lull took him back down for a 5-1 lead which turned out to be the final score in the third-place match.

Jacob Nadeau’s final day of his prep high school wrestling career was bittersweet.

After losing in the consolation finals earlier in the day, Nadeau came back an hour later to wrestle for fifth place in the D3, 120-pound weight class.

Nadeau and Kewaunee freshman Jack Severin held one another scoreless for nearly two periods before the Glenwood City senior scored a reversal with 19 seconds left in the middle period to take a 2-0 lead.

Nadeau kept Severin at bay for much of the final two minutes of action but then, with five seconds remaining, the Kewaunee wrestle scored a takedown and a pair of near fall points for the 4-2 victory. The second Saturday loss left Nadeau to finish in sixth place.