State Wrestling Update: Nadeau wins prelim match

MADISON – It certainly helps to have a bit of state wrestling tournament experience. Having been here last year and lost, Glenwood City’s Jacob Nadeau knew what to expect was wasn’t about to let this year’s opportunity elude his grasp.

The junior delivered a dominate performance in his Division 3, 120-pound preliminary match, beating fellow junior Matthew Grossman (28-11) of Pittsville with an 8-0 major decision Thursday evening on the Kohl Center floor to kick off the 2017 WIAA State Individual Wrestling Championships for the area’s state competitors.

Nadeau took a 2-0 lead on a first-period takedown with 42 ticks left in the period. In the middle stanza, the Hilltoppers tacked on four more points, scoring a reversal just nine seconds into the period and later added a two-point near fall for a 6-0 advantage over Grossman after four minutes of wrestling.

Nadeau’s final points came with just 1:25 remaining in the third and final period when he took scored a second reversal to increase his lead to 8-0. The Glenwood grappler would ride out the remainder of the period on top to win by the same score.

Nadeau, now 35-8, will advance to tomorrow morning’s quarterfinal round where he will take on Sawyer Sarbacker, a 43-1 senior from Iowa-Grant/Highland.