State Wrestling Update: GC’s Nadeau blanked in quarterfinals

MADISON – After posting an 8-0 victory in last evening’s preliminaries, Glenwood City’s Jacob Nadeau found himself on the other side of that identical score in this morning’s quarterfinal round.

Top-ranked Sawyer Sarbacker (44-1), a senior from Iowa-Grant/Highland, advanced to this evening’s semifinal round at the Kohl Center with a 8-0 major decision over Nadeau at 120 pounds.

Sarbacker took a quick 4-0 lead in the first period when he scored a takedown and two-point near fall on Nadeau. Nadeau, who started the final two periods on top, surrendered a reversal in each of those frames to account for the final tally.

Nadeau (35-9), ranked ninth in this week’s 120-pound state poll, will vie to keep his season alive when he takes on fourth-ranked Justin Kempf (38-7), a sophomore from Weyauwega-Fremont in the consolation semis later this afternoon.