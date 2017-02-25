State Wrestling Update: Area wrestlers perfect

MADISON – A sweet repeat!

Just like last evening’s preliminary round at 2017 WIAA State Individual Wrestling Championships, area wrestlers were a perfect 3-0 in the consolation semifinals earlier today.

Glenwood City’s Jacob Nadeau (36-9), rated ninth, controlled his 120-pound consolation semifinal against fourth-ranked Justin Kempf (38-8), a sophomore from Weyauwega-Fremont, en route to a 7-2 win.

Justin Malean, Boyceville’s 170-pounder, had the most dominating match of the round with a 15-1 major shellacking of Darlington/Black Hawk junior Tyler Mosely (25-20). Malean improved to 32-14.

Malean’s teammate and classmate Noah Novotney rebounded from being pinned in an earlier quarterfinal match to beat Random Lake senior Ben Drenski 5-2 in his consolation semifinal at 285 pounds.

All three wrestlers are still in the running for third place in their respective weight classes and will wrestle in tomorrow morning’s consolation finals and an opportunity to qualify for the bronze-medal match. Consolation finals begin at 10 a.m.