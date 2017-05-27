St. Croix River Crossing ribbon-cutting ceremony set for August 2nd

The dedication ceremony will occur on Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. on the eastbound Minnesota Highway 36 approach ramp spanning Highway 95 in Oak Park Heights, Minnesota.

The new crossing, connecting Oak Park Heights, Minnesota and St. Joseph, Wisconsin will provide a better, larger route between the states that will replace the more than 80-year old Stillwater Lift Bridge. It will ease congestion in downtown Stillwater and is anticipated to be a boon to economic development in the region.