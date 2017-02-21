HAMMOND – St. Croix Electric Cooperative (SCEC) Board of Directors has approved $18,000 to be awarded via scholarships to local students this spring.

Any high school or home schooled senior who is the dependent of an SCEC member and will be continuing their education in Fall 2017 is encouraged to apply. Applications are due March 10, 2017, and are available at the SCEC office, online at www.scecnet.net and with local guidance counselors. Completed applications are judged in two categories: one- and two-year programs ($500 scholarship) and four-year college or university ($1,000 scholarship).