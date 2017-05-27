St. Croix County Fair opens Wednesday, July 19

By Cara L. Dempski

GLENWOOD CITY — If hay bales and pigtails are your thing, then Glenwood City has just the celebration for you this week.

The St. Croix County Fair is being held July 19 – 23, and promises a wide variety of animals, crafts, vendors, and events for the whole family to enjoy.

While the fun actually kicked off with the junior fair Dog Fun Show, foods and nutrition judging, and cat show on July 15, and the fifth annual tractor caravan July 16, the main events and competitions won’t start until Wednesday, July 19.